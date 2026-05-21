"That's a very, very good record," said Nagelsmann, acknowledging the statistic, before adding, "But his club record isn't good enough, especially in 2026." Sane has one goal and three assists; he has not been involved in a goal since 12 April. Overall, he ends his first season in Istanbul with seven goals and nine assists in 43 competitive matches.

Nagelsmann had given the 30-year-old a clear mandate after his move to Istanbul: "He needs to make more of an impact. I need a certain rate." That did not happen at first, and Sane was left out of the September and October training camps. Now, however, Nagelsmann has included him in the World Cup squad, suggesting the winger has met the requirement.

On Thursday afternoon in Frankfurt, Nagelsmann explained that he picked Sane over Said Benrahma, Chris Führich and Karim Adeyemi for reasons beyond raw numbers. "What speaks in his favour is that he is held in extremely high regard within the team," said Nagelsmann, listing several teammates "who have an extremely close bond with him".