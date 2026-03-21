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Tacconi: "Juventus, Alisson isn't bad, but don't rule out giving Di Gregorio a chance"

The former Juventus goalkeeper discusses the current situation and the future of the Juventus goal

Stefano Tacconi, former goalkeeper for Juventus and the national team, speaks to Gazzetta.it about the situation regarding goalkeepers at Juventus at present, whilst also looking ahead to the transfer decisions the Bianconeri will have to make.


Was it right to take the starting spot away from Di Gregorio?

“In my opinion, there needs to be a period of reflection; then we’ll see what happens in the long run. Di Gregorio didn’t have any problems at the start because the team was doing well, but he was unlucky that Juve went through a particular slump and he was affected by it quite a bit.”


Do you expect things to change between now and the end of the season?

"I don’t know; let’s give it time and see if things can be patched up. Of course, it also depends on the club’s intentions: I’m seeing lots of goalkeepers’ names linked with Juve, but I don’t think the club can spend that much."


  • THE FUTURE

    On the transfer market:

    "Who would be my favourite? Vicario is a good goalkeeper, part of the national team squad. I really like Carnesecchi and I think he’d already be ready for a top club because Atalanta essentially is one. Alisson isn’t bad either, but I wouldn’t rule out giving Di Gregorio another chance, because the blame doesn’t lie solely with him. It’s up to Spalletti to decide what he wants to do. Right now, however, the most important thing is to secure fourth place."


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