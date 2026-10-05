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Yosua Arya

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard signs up for new role working with Man Utd icon Gary Neville

S. Gerrard
Liverpool
Manchester United
Premier League

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has officially joined forces with former Manchester United rival Gary Neville for a brand new YouTube venture. The ex-midfielder will host Monday editions of The Overlap Daily, working alongside familiar faces to deliver fresh football debate.

  • A surprising new football alliance

    Liverpool icon Gerrard has officially started working for one of his oldest foes. The former midfielder has signed up to feature on United legend Neville's brand new football broadcast, as per Liverpool Echo.

    Gerrard is following in the footsteps of his ex-team-mate Jamie Carragher, who has enjoyed immense success working alongside Neville. The pair will now share a platform on a fresh YouTube venture named The Overlap Daily.

    The new programme promises to provide supporters with a daily rundown of the latest football news and debate. It will air every weekday at 4pm, bringing a star-studded line-up of pundits to screens across the globe.

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Uniting old Premier League foes

    The most fascinating angle of this new venture is the continued collaboration between former bitter rivals. Gerrard and Neville spent their entire playing careers on opposite sides of the fierce Liverpool and United divide.

    Now, they are putting their historical animosity aside to build a leading voice in football media. The Overlap Daily aims to blend expert perspectives and predictions with exclusive insights from regular high-profile guests.

    Fans will also be placed right at the heart of the daily debate. The programme will introduce a dedicated phone-in segment and take direct questions from supporters, giving viewers a chance to challenge their old heroes.

  • Adding to a busy schedule

    This new role adds another high-profile commitment to Gerrard's busy media schedule. The former midfielder has already returned to television duties this season, working as a regular pundit for TNT Sports.

    For his Overlap Daily duties, Gerrard will make his regular hosting debut on the Monday edition of the show. He will be joined in the studio by popular sports presenter Becky Ives.

    The broadcast boasts a massive roster of former professionals alongside its headline acts. Familiar names like Joe Hart, Jamie Redknapp, Ashley Young, and Peter Schmeichel are all locked in to feature regularly across the week.

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    What the weekly schedule looks like

    Following Monday's show with Gerrard and Ives, the baton will be passed to a rotating cast of familiar faces. Tuesday's edition will feature Kelly Cates alongside former team-mates Young and Hart.

    Midweek duties will be handled by a distinct Tottenham flavour. Wednesday's show will see ex-Spurs alumni Redknapp and Tim Sherwood take the reins for an hour of debate.

    Thursday's broadcast will see Everton hero Duncan Ferguson and former Wales shot-stopper Mark Crossley step up to hosting duties. Finally, Carragher and Neville will helm the Friday launch show alongside YouTube star Mark Goldbridge.

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