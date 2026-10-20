'One of European football's very best sides' - Sebastian Hoeness relishes Atletico Madrid test as flying Stuttgart chase third straight Champions League win

Tuesday's inaugural competitive meeting between the two clubs pits the German hosts against a visiting outfit sitting second in the Spanish top flight with 22 points from a possible 27. Los Rojiblancos also bounced back from an opening 2-1 defeat at Liverpool by claiming a 2-0 victory over Manchester United in their previous European outing.

Assessing the pedigree of Tuesday's opponents on Monday, Hoeness said: "Atletico are one of European football's very best sides. It's because of games like these that we've been looking forward to the Champions League so much. They're an exciting team with exceptionally talented individual players. We want to see how we measure up against Atletico, even though we're fully aware that they're in really good form at the moment."