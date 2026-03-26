AFP
Sandro Tonali shines, Moise Kean delivers as Italy move one step closer to World Cup return after win over Northern Ireland
- AFP
Italy powers through
This wasn’t a perfect Italy performance, but it was a mature one.
Defensively, there were occasional lapses - Alessandro Bastoni had a tough match and Gianluigi Donnarumma was nearly caught out playing out from the back - but overall the Azzurri limited Northern Ireland’s threat effectively.
Out wide, Federico Dimarco and Matteo Politano grew into the game after a quiet first half, while Nicolò Barella and Manuel Locatelli helped Italy gain greater control as the match progressed.
Up front, Mateo Retegui struggled to convert his chances and could face competition from substitute Francesco Pio Esposito, who made a lively cameo.
For manager Gennaro Gattuso, the result was the priority - and he got it.
Italy now advance to the playoff final, one win away from returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2014. The performance may not have answered every question, but it showed a team with growing cohesion, belief, and, crucially, momentum.
Now comes the test that matters most.
- AFP
The MVP
Italy’s win was shaped by two standout performances - one controlling the game, the other finishing it.
Tonali dictated everything from midfield. The Newcastle United man set the tempo, broke lines, and constantly made himself available in dangerous areas. After going close early, he made the breakthrough shortly after halftime with a composed finish, before delivering the decisive moment of quality - a perfectly weighted ball over the top that created Italy’s second.
If Tonali was the architect, Kean was the executioner.
The striker remained a constant threat, finding space and testing Bailey Peacock-Farrell before finally getting his reward. When his moment came, he took it with authority - controlling Tonali’s pass, beating his man, and finishing confidently to seal the 2-0 win.
After the match, Kean acknowledged both the relief and the bigger picture.
“We had to stay calm and keep going,” he said. “This win gives us strength, but the next match is even more important. The important thing is to keep pushing, even after mistakes. Thankfully, the goal came.”
“The fans gave us a big boost. We’re a strong group, we give everything for each other, and we go into the final with confidence.”
Different roles, same impact - without Tonali’s control and Kean’s cutting edge, Italy don’t win this match as comfortably.
- Getty Images Sport
The big loser
For Northern Ireland and manager Michael O’Neill, this was a night where discipline wasn’t enough.
They stayed organized for long stretches and limited Italy’s clear chances in the first half, but ultimately offered too little going forward to truly trouble the Azzurri. Their best moments came from isolated breaks and the occasional defensive lapse, including a near-gift from Donnarumma, but they never sustained pressure.
O’Neill’s side struggled to turn defensive solidity into an attacking threat, and once Tonali broke the deadlock, the gap in quality became more evident. Italy grew into the game, while Northern Ireland faded.
There were positives - resilience, structure, and commitment - but at this level, those alone rarely decide matches. Without greater attacking intent and precision, Northern Ireland were left chasing a game they never looked likely to recover.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐