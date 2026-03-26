Sandro Tonali shines, Moise Kean delivers as Italy move one step closer to World Cup return after win over Northern Ireland

This wasn’t a perfect Italy performance, but it was a mature one.

Defensively, there were occasional lapses - Alessandro Bastoni had a tough match and Gianluigi Donnarumma was nearly caught out playing out from the back - but overall the Azzurri limited Northern Ireland’s threat effectively.

Out wide, Federico Dimarco and Matteo Politano grew into the game after a quiet first half, while Nicolò Barella and Manuel Locatelli helped Italy gain greater control as the match progressed.

Up front, Mateo Retegui struggled to convert his chances and could face competition from substitute Francesco Pio Esposito, who made a lively cameo.

For manager Gennaro Gattuso, the result was the priority - and he got it.

Italy now advance to the playoff final, one win away from returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2014. The performance may not have answered every question, but it showed a team with growing cohesion, belief, and, crucially, momentum.

Now comes the test that matters most.