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Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos-backed Inter de Limeira seal Serie B promotion after 35-year absence
- DeFodi Images
Historic milestone ends lengthy exile
The Sao Paulo outfit sealed a historic return to the second tier after edging Brusque on goals scored in the final Group B standings. That promotion caps an impressive turnaround under the club's new corporate ownership, backed by the legendary Brazil duo, Ronaldo and Carlos. Despite a 2-0 defeat to group winners Ferroviaria, Inter secured their ticket when their closest rivals could only manage a draw in a delayed fixture.
Social media post hails achievement
Celebrations erupted on the club's official Instagram account the moment promotion was confirmed.
Marking an achievement 35 years in the making, the club posted: "THE LION HAS RISEN! INTER DE LIMEIRA ARE IN THE CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SERIE B! Shout, cry, embrace those who suffered and believed alongside you. Our dream has become reality!
"This achievement belongs to the hard work of every player, every staff member, and every professional at the club. It carries the backing of our partners and the strength of a fanbase that never let the Lion walk alone!
"THIS IS FOR YOU, LIMEIRA! PROMOTION IS OURS!"
- Anadolu Agency
Legendary investor joins euphoric celebration
Club investor Ronaldo wasted no time joining the party on social media. Reposting the club's announcement to his Instagram Story, the legendary Brazilian forward kept his reaction simple: "Vamoo", alongside three clapping hands emojis.
Four contenders shape upcoming campaign
The third-tier season wraps up with Maringa taking on Ferroviaria for the championship silverware. Alongside Santa Cruz, all four newly promoted sides now face the tall order of reshaping their squads for the rigours of Serie B. Solid boardroom backing and smart recruitment will be non-negotiable if the Lion want to keep their heads above water next term.
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