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Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Roberto De Zerbi reveals he 'kissed' Rodrigo Bentancur after red card in Tottenham draw against Man Utd

R. De Zerbi
Tottenham Hotspur
R. Bentancur
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United
Premier League

Roberto De Zerbi expressed his admiration for Rodrigo Bentancur's red card during Tottenham's dramatic draw against Manchester United. The manager admitted he kissed the midfielder in the dressing room, claiming the chaotic incident showed the exact character his struggling side needed.

  • Dramatic late draw

    Tottenham salvaged a dramatic 1-1 draw against United after a chaotic final period. Bryan Mbeumo gave the visitors the lead, putting Spurs on the brink of their fourth defeat in six games.

    The match exploded into life in the 78th minute when Bentancur was sent off for head-butting Luke Shaw. The Uruguayan reacted aggressively after the left-back shoved him to the ground following a reckless tackle.

    Despite being reduced to ten men, Tottenham responded brilliantly. Dominic Solanke flicked in a header deep into stoppage time to secure a crucial point for his side.

  • Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    De Zerbi's bizarre reaction

    De Zerbi offered a surprising reaction to the sending off, admitting he was thrilled with the aggression shown by his player. He revealed he personally thanked the midfielder after the final whistle.

    "I kissed Bentancur in the dressing room because we need this type of reaction, this character," De Zerbi told Sky Sports. "Football is character. I liked the situation with the red card."

    The manager clarified that he did not want players to get sent off, but appreciated the sudden refusal to lose. He added: "In that moment maybe with 10 players we played with more courage, more energy."

  • Finding the right spirit

    Tottenham created several big chances in the first half but were let down by poor finishing. De Zerbi grew increasingly frustrated on the touchline as his team continued to waste opportunities. However, the manager believes the performance marked a turning point.

    "Today has been the game where for the first time this season we showed we are a team," he explained. "We played for the team-mates, we played together, we stayed inside of the game in every situation. I’m very happy because I’ve seen the right spirit, the right character."

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  • Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Seeking a first victory

    The draw leaves Tottenham sitting 18th in the league table with just three points from their opening six matches. This is only the fourth time in the club's history they have failed to win any of their first six league games.

    Spurs will look to finally secure their first victory and climb out of the relegation zone very soon. They return to action when they face Coventry City on October 19.

Champions League
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Atletico Madrid
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Manchester United
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Premier League
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Tottenham Hotspur
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Coventry City
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