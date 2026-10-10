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Roberto De Zerbi orders impromptu Marbella training camp to rescue Tottenham's disastrous season
Drastic measures for a winless start
Tottenham are set to depart for a warm-weather training camp in Marbella immediately following their high-stakes Premier League encounter against Manchester United at Old Trafford this Saturday, as reported by BBC Sport. The decision comes as De Zerbi seeks to arrest a shocking slump that has left the North London club languishing at the bottom of the top-flight standings. With only two points collected from a possible fifteen, the pressure is mounting on the Italian tactician to deliver a swift turnaround in fortunes.
The timing of the excursion is notably unconventional, arriving so early in the autumn and shortly after a primary international break. However, with a nine-day gap between the United fixture and their subsequent home clash against newly promoted Coventry, De Zerbi has identified a window of opportunity.
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Integrating the multi-million pound overhaul
This tactical retreat is being framed as a necessary intervention to salvage a season that is fast becoming a nightmare for the Spurs faithful. The squad has struggled to find any rhythm on the pitch, and De Zerbi is hopeful that the change of scenery will spark the competitive fire needed to climb out of the relegation zone.
A primary objective for the Marbella trip is to foster chemistry within a squad that underwent a massive transformation during the summer transfer window. Tottenham sanctioned a staggering spend of over £250 million to bring in ten new faces, yet the investment has failed to yield immediate results. The influx of talent has created a disjointed dynamic that De Zerbi is desperate to correct through increased social and tactical interaction away from the distractions of London.
The late arrival of several high-profile signings during the final week of the transfer window has further complicated the integration process. Players such as Savio, Tosin Adarabioyo, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Omar Marmoush have had limited time to adapt to De Zerbi’s specific demands and the playing styles of their new teammates. The busy domestic schedule, coupled with the interruption of international commitments, has restricted the amount of quality time the full squad has spent together on the training pitch.
Seeking unity in the Spanish sun
The club's leadership is backing De Zerbi's plan, acknowledging that the new-look roster needs a dedicated period of bonding to become a cohesive unit. The trip is seen as a "reset" moment for the players to align with the manager's philosophy. According to reports from BBC Sport, the lack of opportunity to gel has been identified as a key factor in the team's inability to convert dominant spells of play into three points.
Internal expectations remain high despite the dismal start, and there is a belief that the quality within the squad will eventually shine through once the relationships are established. Marbella offers the privacy and climate required for the squad to engage in honest conversations and build the trust necessary for a Premier League survival battle and a climb back toward the European places.
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A critical turning point ahead
The upcoming match against Coventry following the Spain camp is now being viewed as a must-win fixture for De Zerbi. Failure to secure a victory against the newly promoted side would further ignite speculation regarding the manager's long-term suitability for the project. The board’s significant financial backing in the summer means that patience will be finite if results do not improve drastically after this impromptu training intervention.
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