Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+19 | Please play responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content  | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-IPSWICHAFP
Donny Afroni

Record-breaker Enzo Maresca heaps praise on Man City stars after making Premier League history

E. Maresca
Manchester City
Premier League

Enzo Maresca has officially etched his name into the Premier League history books following Manchester City’s hard-fought victory over Ipswich Town. The Italian tactician has enjoyed a flawless start to life at the Etihad, surpassing some of the greatest managerial icons the English top flight has ever seen, and insisting his players are the ones who deserve the applause.

  • Maresca sets new Premier League benchmark

    Man City’s relentless march at the top of the Premier League continued on Saturday as they secured a 3-2 win against a resilient Ipswich side. While the three points moved the reigning champions six points clear at the summit, the afternoon belonged to Maresca, who became the first manager in the competition's history to win his opening seven games in charge of a club.

    By reaching this milestone, Maresca has eclipsed the records previously held by legendary figures such as Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. All three had managed six consecutive wins at the start of their respective tenures with City, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

  • Manchester City v Ipswich Town - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Squad development trumps personal glory

    For Maresca, personal accolades remain far less important than the steady, daily development taking place across his squad. While recognizing that professional football is ultimately judged by the ability to secure victories, the Italian tactician highlighted that his true fulfillment stems from watching his players commit to their work and consistently elevate their game on the training pitch.

    "I am very happy because it’s a matter of winning games in this business," Maresca said. "We were able to win seven in a row and what made me very happy was day-by-day with the players, the way they are working and how I can see them improving. Today I thought we controlled the game, created chances and were good off the ball. We are doing well and I think that’s the most important thing."

  • Defending the squad from outside noise

    Despite their perfect start to the campaign, Maresca suggested that his players might not be receiving the level of external recognition their dominant performances deserve. However, the former Leicester City boss was quick to point out that the only validation that truly matters for his stars comes from within the dressing room and the coaching staff.

    "Absolutely yes but also I understand we give credit to the players. They need to be worried about people inside the club and about me for the credit I give to them. And they are not worried about people who judge from outside because they know people trying to judge them, it’s people who are working who want to create a problem but inside I promise the players are happy, they’re getting credit and I give credit to them,” he explained.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
  • Manchester City v Ipswich Town - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Champions League preparations begin

    City will have little time to dwell on their domestic success as they turn their attention to the Champions League league phase. The Blues are set to host Greek champions AEK Athens on Tuesday, in what promises to be a vibrant atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium. Maresca is fully aware of the importance of the fixture as he looks to maintain momentum across all competitions. Securing a result against the Greek side will be vital for City’s hopes of finishing in the top eight and bypassing the playoff round.

Next matches
MCI

MCI

Champions League

Oct 20, 2026

AEK

AEK