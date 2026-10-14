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Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho launches savage attack on Barcelona over Negreira case while praising Italy for Calciopoli
Mourinho hails Italian justice over Calciopoli
Mourinho has never been one to shy away from controversy, and his latest comments have sent shockwaves through the footballing world. Speaking ahead of a massive Champions League clash at the Stadio Olimpico, the Portuguese tactician took a moment to reflect on the differences between how Italy and Spain handle major corruption scandals. The former Inter Milan and Roma boss expressed his admiration for the way the Italian authorities dealt with the 2006 match-fixing investigation that changed the landscape of Serie A.
"I’ll just tell you one thing. Congratulations to Italy. You know why? Because it’s the only country where Calciopoli was truly Calciopoli. The only one. Because what happened in Spain, everyone knows what happened, and still, you don’t breathe well. Until now, nothing happened, nothing happened," Mourinho told Amazon Prime, as quoted by Football Italia.
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The Negreira case under the microscope
Mourinho’s pointed remarks are a direct reference to the ‘Negreira case,’ a scandal that has loomed over Barcelona for several months. The allegations involve substantial payments made by the Catalan club to a firm owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, who served as the vice-president of Spain’s technical committee of referees between 2001 and 2018. While Barcelona have consistently and firmly denied any wrongdoing, the scale of the payments has led to widespread condemnation from rival figures.
The Real manager did not hold back in his prediction of how history will view the situation if no significant action is taken by the authorities. “If nothing happens, then it may be the biggest referee corruption scandal in world football. There’s nothing else to say,” Mourinho stated.
A sentimental return to the Stadio Olimpico
While his comments on Spanish football dominated the headlines, the context of the interview was Mourinho's emotional return to Rome. It marks the first time he has stepped back into the Stadio Olimpico since his departure from the Giallorossi in early 2024. During his tenure in the capital, Mourinho achieved legendary status by guiding the club to the inaugural Europa Conference League trophy and reaching the Europa League final a year later.
The current Roma boss, Gian Piero Gasperini, acknowledged the unique bond between the fans and the man known as ‘The Special One.’ "There surely was love for Mourinho from our fans, so he’ll deserve all the recognition he’ll receive. Those are things people feel, and you can’t stop them. At the same time, I’m convinced that when the game begins, all emotions will be set aside and people will support Roma exclusively," Gasperini said.
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Tensions rise in the Champions League
The backdrop of this drama is the intense competition of the Champions League league phase, where every point is vital. UEFA has already confirmed it is monitoring the situation in Spain closely, having received a significant volume of documentation from Madrid regarding the ongoing investigation into Barcelona’s conduct. Mourinho’s decision to speak out now adds a layer of psychological warfare to an already combustible European season.
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