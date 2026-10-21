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'I'm going in the right direction' - Phil Foden hungry for more goals after starring with treble in Manchester City's 5-1 win over AEK Athens
English playmaker inspires Etihad rout
Foden is determined to keep building his goal tally after registering a treble and an assist during the Citizens' 150th Champions League fixture. Having been sent off in last month's Manchester derby before ending a scoring drought dating back to December at the weekend, he now boasts four goals in four days. Victory also provided the ideal response to last week's 4-2 home defeat against holders Paris Saint-Germain.
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Tactical switch unlocks clinical display
The hosts opened the scoring when Elliot Anderson poked home his first goal for the club after fellow summer signing Enzo Fernandez clipped a free-kick against the crossbar, before Foden converted Rico Lewis' pass. Seven minutes after the restart, Stavros Pilios netted the first goal City had ever conceded against Greek opposition following four previous clean sheets against Aris and Olympiacos, only for Foden to tee up Rayan Cherki and add two further strikes.
Expressing his delight with the collective performance while naming his second strike into the top corner as his favourite in a post-match interview with the club's official website, Foden said: "I enjoyed that a lot. The lads were great again. We showed determination again, it wasn't pretty at times. We were giving sloppy passes away. But, we stuck at the game plan and we kept going and in the end we broke them down. Overall I'm delighted.
"[My favourite goal is] probably the second to be honest. The way it went in. I'm delighted to score goals now, I'm a forward so I have to keep scoring and helping the team. It'll only do good for my confidence."
Reflecting on his bid to recapture peak form following two indifferent seasons and his enjoyment of a central attacking role, he continued: "Slowly but surely [getting back to my best], still got a long way to go. I'm going in the right direction. Scoring along the way definitely helps.
"I've just got to keep working hard and try to be as best as I can for the manager and for the team. Especially when I changed into the false 9 role, I really enjoyed it a lot. In between the lines and in the pockets where I like to be and linking the play. I really enjoyed that role tonight."
Academy graduates earn European bows
With top scorer Erling Haaland left unused on the bench following a recent injury scare, head coach Maresca handed Champions League debuts to youngsters Floyd Samba, Allan, Ryan McAidoo, Vitor Reis and Kaden Braithwaite.
Meanwhile, Foden's treble took him to 23 goals in the competition proper, moving him clear of Steven Gerrard (21) and level with Frank Lampard among Englishmen behind Harry Kane (57), Wayne Rooney (30), Raheem Sterling (27) and Paul Scholes (24).
Detailing how he is helping to guide the club's emerging prospects amid an ongoing injury crisis, Foden added: "Just trying to help them as best as I can, along with the captains, like Ruben [Dias] and Erling. Trying to help the young ones.
"It shows the trust the manager has. We've got a lot of injuries at the moment and he's not scared to use the young lads. They've been playing really well so they deserved to play tonight. I'm really happy for them."
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Domestic leaders face Villa test
Getting their European campaign back on track provides the ideal platform for City as they look to preserve their flawless start in the Premier League. Maresca's men will travel to face Aston Villa on Saturday for a 12:30 BST kick-off. With Haaland well rested and Foden firing on all cylinders, the visitors should be well equipped for a testing afternoon at Villa Park.
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