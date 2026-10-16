'He is the boss!' - Luis Enrique jokes about giving Ousmane Dembele 'holidays' after PSG star's Champions League masterclass

Dembele rewarded Enrique's squad rotation with a match-winning display against City in the Champions League second matchday. The French international was rested during PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Le Mans after completing four international fixtures for France.

The strategic decision gave the forward a full week off to recover before the European showpiece. The rest paid dividends as Dembele found the net and delivered a brilliant performance on City's home turf.

Speaking to Canal+ shortly after the final whistle, a laughing Dembele joked that he might need regular holidays if they consistently yield such spectacular European performances.