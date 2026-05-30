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'I'm 100 per cent fit' - Ousmane Dembele confirms he's ready for Champions League final despite injury issue as Achraf Hakimi also set to start for PSG vs Arsenal
PSG fitness boost
Paris Saint-Germain received a significant fitness lift ahead of their consecutive continental final appearance as both Dembele and Hakimi overcame lingering injury issues. Dembele raised significant availability concerns when he was substituted during the first half of a domestic match against Paris FC on May 17. Meanwhile, Hakimi had been sidelined with a right thigh injury picked up against Bayern Munich in late April, but both players returned to full training before joining the squad at the Puskas Arena.
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Dembele reveals confidence
Speaking to the press as the first member of the PSG delegation to preview the showpiece, Dembele dismissed any lingering doubts about his condition and offered praise to their Premier League opponents: “I was never scared about missing the final. I had ten, fifteen days to prepare for it. We haven’t had much time off this season, so the coaching staff has done very well to manage it. I’m feeling 100% fit, and the rest of the squad is ready as well.
"Arsenal are a very good team, as we saw with their Premier League title win as well as in the league stage of this competition. They deserve it, they’re a very good team that plays well and is good in attack and defence. They’re also impressive when it comes to set pieces, everyone knows that.”
Hunger for glory
The French winger also emphasised that individual accolades have not lessened his drive to secure silverware under Luis Enrique, who confirmed Hakimi was “OK and able to play.”
Shrugging off suggestions that his motivation might have waned, Dembele added: “It hasn’t really changed the way I am or my style of play. I know that I have a lot more responsibilities since I’ve been at PSG, and I try to play well in both the big games and the smaller ones.
"It hasn’t changed my desire and my hunger to win trophies with this club. That’s all I’m thinking about, I know that people talk a lot individual trophies, but that comes later.”
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Ultimate defensive test
Luis Enrique's side enter the match looking to defend the crown they claimed with a historic 5-0 win over Inter last season. Having completed their domestic campaign, the French champions must find a way past an exceptionally disciplined Arsenal backline that has yet to concede an open-play goal during the knockout phase. With Dembele and World Cup-bound Hakimi available, PSG possess the tactical variance required to break down the unbeaten Premier League side in Hungary.