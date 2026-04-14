According to *Sport Bild*, only Real Madrid, Liverpool FC and an unnamed club can activate the release clause that the centre-back reportedly inserted into his new Borussia Dortmund contract.
Translated by
Only three elite clubs can trigger his move, yet one major issue lingers: fresh insights into Nico Schlotterbeck’s release clause at BVB have emerged
Sky previously reported that FC Bayern Munich—who, according to persistent rumours, are also interested in Schlotterbeck—are not among the clubs exempt from the defender’s release clause this summer.
Last Friday, Schlotterbeck extended his contract, which was originally due to run until 2027, by a further four years to 2031. However, the 26-year-old is said to have secured an exit clause that can be activated as early as after the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.
The centre-back evidently aims to impress with the German national team at the tournament and secure a move to a top-tier club this summer.
Both Liverpool and Madrid could find themselves short of options at the back this summer. At Anfield, Ibrahima Konate has yet to sign an extension on his expiring contract, while Virgil van Dijk, now 34, is approaching the twilight of his career. At Real Madrid, Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba are also in the final year of their deals, and the club appears set to let the Austrian leave. Eder Militao’s injury history has raised further doubts, though the club does have young centre-backs Dean Huijsen and Raul Aeencio waiting in the wings.
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BVB still has six weeks to find a replacement for Nico Schlotterbeck.
According to Sport Bild, Schlotterbeck’s release clause is not valid for the entire transfer window. It is reported to run only until mid-July—around the time of the World Cup final (19 July). Clubs wishing to trigger the clause must decide by then. However, Ruhr Nachrichten claims the clause remains open until the Bundesliga kick-off on 28 August, and sources suggest a fee in the region of €50–€60 million.
If the deadline does prove to be mid-July, BVB would have roughly six weeks to secure a replacement. The German summer transfer window is scheduled to run from 1 July 2026 to 31 August 2026.
During Dortmund’s home fixture against Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the weekend, Schlotterbeck was booed by fans who appeared to view his public commitment to the club as hypocritical.
Nico Schlotterbeck’s performance statistics for BVB
Appearances
Goals
Assists
Yellow cards
Red cards
156
10
18
26
3