On the brink of collapse-and a shock exit? Drama surrounds top favourite Jannik Sinner at the French Open

Sinner has long struggled in extreme heat, and against Cerúndolo his discomfort became apparent in the third set. A palpable sense of helplessness washed over Sinner's box as he surrendered his service game without winning a single point. At 6-3, 6-2, 5-4 in his favour, he stopped serving, took a medical time-out and said he felt "dizzy".

Although he briefly returned, Sinner looked dazed and surrendered the third set before dropping serve in the fourth. An unexpected early exit now looms.