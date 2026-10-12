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No place for Mastantuono! Messi picks his ten future football stars including surprise names
The chosen few for the next generation
Messi remains the ultimate benchmark for excellence in football, and his latest project sees him passing the torch to a select group of teenagers. The Argentine icon has identified ten players who he believes possess the unique qualities required to 'rewrite the future of the game.' This initiative, launched as part of a major campaign with his long-term partners at Adidas, focuses on a diverse group of talents from various corners of the globe rather than just established European giants.
While Messi is often associated with the romanticism of Argentine football, his list shows a surprisingly broad international perspective. He has selected ten 'chapters' that represent the next era of the sport, focusing on players who are already making waves at the professional level despite their tender years.
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Big snubs for Argentina's brightest
Perhaps the most shocking aspect of Messi's selection is the omission of several high-profile Argentine compatriots. Despite the hype surrounding Real Madrid sensation Franco Mastantuono - currently on loan at Fiorentina - and the recent rise of Nico Paz at Como, neither player made the final cut.
The only Argentine representative to make the list is Tomas Aranda. The Boca Juniors jewel, who has already earned recognition by debuting for the senior national side, is the sole compatriot Messi deemed worthy of a spot in this specific top ten.
Surprise names from across the globe
The men's side of the list features several names that might not yet be household staples but are highly regarded by scouts. Arsenal's Max Dowman represents the English contingent, while Mexican talent Gilberto Mora of Tijuana also earned a spot. Eintracht Frankfurt's Turkish midfielder Can Uzun, Crystal Palace prospect Zavier Gozo, Como's Jesus Rodriguez, and AZ Alkmaar's Kees Smit round out a list that spans the elite academies of Europe and the rising markets of North America.
Six years on from his original list, the Inter Miami superstar is now in his third iteration of naming the young stars he is tipping for the top, having previously highlighted the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho, and Mason Mount as his top wonderkids.
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Inclusion of the women's game
In a progressive move, Messi's list is not limited to the men's game, as he also selected three female players who he believes are the stars of tomorrow. The Argentine legend included Chloe Sarwie of Nordsjaelland, Lyon's Brazilian talent Giovanna Waksman, and German youngster Lotta Wrede from Hamburg. This inclusive approach demonstrates Messi's recognition of the rapid growth and talent levels currently present within women's professional football.
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