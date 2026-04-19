Neymar backs ‘greatest teenage sensation’ Lamine Yamal for Champions League & Ballon d’Or double as Barcelona wonderkid follows in the footsteps of legends

The teenager, who has frequently cited Neymar as one of his footballing idols, received a glowing review from Neymar. The Santos forward has rarely been as direct about a young player as he was when speaking about Yamal recently, branding the Barcelona wonderkid's rise as "unreal." Neymar was no stranger to the pressure of being a teenage prodigy himself, has been watching Yamal's development closely and thinks the Spaniard is destined for the very top of the podium. The Brazilian icon, who paved his own legendary path at Camp Nou, believes the teenager is destined for the very top of the game.