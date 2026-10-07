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Murat Yakin makes desperate plea over Granit Xhaka & Breel Embolo ahead of crucial November clash
Yakin eyes return for exiled stars
Yakin has issued a clear message regarding the future of Granit Xhaka and Breel Embolo following his side's latest victory. Despite the team's winning form, Yakin is adamant that the duo must be brought back into the fold for the upcoming international window in November. The situation surrounding Xhaka and Embolo has been complicated by off-field controversies involving vaccination certificates, but Yakin is prioritising sporting success as Switzerland aim to secure their return to League A.
The manager’s stance suggests he is ready to move past recent distractions to ensure his squad is at full strength for the deciding fixtures against Scotland and Slovenia. "As far as I’m concerned, it’s a definite yes. We have more challenging matches ahead, and we need the best players on the national team," Yakin said, as quoted by blue Sport.
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National team remains united
Discussions regarding the players' status are set to take place within the Swiss FA immediately, with direct talks involving the players scheduled for later this month. Yakin is fully aware of the unique qualities that both the Sunderland midfielder and the Atlanta United forward bring to his tactical setup. He remains optimistic that a resolution can be found that allows both players to rejoin their teammates for the next training camp. "I hope everything works out. We want the players back. You can’t replace Granit and Breel," Yakin added.
This sentiment is shared by the Swiss supporters, who have been heard chanting the names of the exiled stars throughout the recent Nations League matches. It appears the public and the coaching staff are in complete agreement that the team is significantly stronger with their two talismans on the pitch.
Captaincy question resolved
One of the primary concerns during Xhaka's absence has been the leadership of the side. Inter Milan defender Manuel Akanji has filled the void admirably, but Yakin was quick to clarify that the hierarchy has not permanently shifted. The manager intends to restore Xhaka to his role as the formal leader of the group as soon as he steps back into the dressing room, citing his long-term service and influence.
"He’s been with us for so long and has been wearing the armband for a long time. Manu did a good job and stepped up to take on the responsibility. When Granit is back, we’ll discuss it. Ultimately, it’s a decision among the players, but Granit is our captain," Yakin stated.
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Focus turns to promotion
Akanji himself has been vocal in his support for Xhaka’s return, reinforcing the idea that there is no rivalry for the armband. The squad unity remains high, even as the team navigates the pressure of maintaining their perfect record. With 12 points from four matches and a dominant goal difference, the objective is clear: one more win in November will seal their promotion.
"We all love Xhaka very much on this team. When he comes back, it’s clear that he’ll be captain again," Akanji confirmed.
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