Milan, Gila under close scrutiny: a target for the defence, the full story on the deal with Lazio

It is no secret, in fact, that Milan are looking to strengthen their defence ahead of the summer. The best defence in Europe across the top five leagues currently relies solely on Pavlovic, De Winter and Tomori, given Gabbia’s absence following surgery to repair an inguinal hernia and Oodogu’s limited playing time (who is likely to go out on loan in the summer).

Even if the Italian centre-back were available, for a back three playing at this level, reinforcements are needed who can adapt to Allegri’s style of play and philosophy, as well as complementing a defence of absolute reliability.

Mario Gila fits this profile, as well as representing an excellent transfer opportunity given his contract expires (and talks regarding a potential renewal are on hold) on 30 June 2027. For Lazio president Claudio Lotito, next summer could be the last chance to sell the player at a good price, before risking losing him on a free transfer.

And Milan want to be ready.