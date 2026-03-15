"We knew the match would be tough; the fans were back at the stadium, it was an important game for them, the league table isn’t looking too bad, and they put in a good performance. They ran a lot; they dropped off in the second half, but we didn’t score. Everyone was talking about the title after Inter’s draw, but we have to be realistic: we’re doing well, but the objective is the Champions League – otherwise we risk undoing everything we’ve built."