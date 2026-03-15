Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri spoke to DAZN following the defeat in Rome against Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio.
Translated by
Milan, Allegri: "Everyone was talking about the Scudetto after Inter's draw. The aim is the Champions League, or we risk ruining everything"
THE ANALYSIS
"We knew the match would be tough; the fans were back at the stadium, it was an important game for them, the league table isn’t looking too bad, and they put in a good performance. They ran a lot; they dropped off in the second half, but we didn’t score. Everyone was talking about the title after Inter’s draw, but we have to be realistic: we’re doing well, but the objective is the Champions League – otherwise we risk undoing everything we’ve built."
FURIOUS LEO
"He was frustrated because he’d been served poorly on two occasions – things that happen in a match. We all wanted to win it; we could have pulled further ahead of the teams behind us – it was important."
THE MISTAKES
"In the first half, we made a lot of technical errors and conceded a lot of counter-attacks. Even for the goal, we were caught out by a long ball; they’re very good at playing the ball forward. We shouldn’t have conceded those goals, but these things happen. We made a lot of mistakes near the penalty area and had too many players ahead of the ball. In the second half, they didn’t collapse, but we stepped up the pace. We just couldn’t score."
TOO MUCH EXPECTATION IN THE FIRST HALF
"It’s not a question of sitting back; in the first half we conceded more counter-attacks than we have all season. When you’re slow to close down the ball, it’s hard not to concede counter-attacks and, consequently, goals. In the second half, we won more one-on-one duels."
TOO MANY LOST MATCHES
"The lads had prepared well; they knew how important it was, but in the first half we made a lot of technical errors and, as a result, we were disorganised and lost possession a lot. We tried to play one-on-one; we also had a lot of players ahead of the ball and we couldn’t have done anything else."