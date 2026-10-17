Mikel Arteta responds to planned Arsenal job cuts following Premier League title success

Arsenal are set to cut 60 jobs across several departments in a major off-field reorganisation. Chief executive Richard Garlick informed staff of the upcoming reductions this week, which will affect up to seven per cent of the club's 871 permanent workforce.

The decision comes despite Arsenal recording a record turnover of £691 million ($920m) for the 2024-25 season. Neither the men's nor women's playing and coaching staff will be affected by the cuts.

The news broke shortly after manager Arteta signed a new four-year contract worth up to £20m ($27m) a season. The Spaniard recently led the club to their first Premier League title since 2004.