Man Utd join Arsenal and Tottenham in race for Newcastle winger Bazoumana Toure as Liverpool links played down

Both the Old Trafford hierarchy and Arsenal had scouted the left-sided forward prior to his Tyneside switch, while Aston Villa and Tottenham are also keeping tabs on his progress even though none of the four clubs have made a formal approach.

The youngster has made an encouraging impact despite limited game time, netting twice across five outings in all competitions this term. He opened his Premier League account across four substitute appearances during a 4-1 defeat away at Leeds United in mid-September, having also scored when starting the first half of a 3-2 Carabao Cup second-round victory over West Bromwich Albion.