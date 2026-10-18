Fearing the cameras! Man Utd stars worried Amazon Prime documentary crew is behind dismal early-season form

Despite those early reassurances, the reality of a gruelling season under constant observation appears to have taken its toll behind closed doors. Carrick now faces mounting pressure to deliver results, though the manager remains defiant regarding his job security ahead of a crucial weekend fixture.

"I don't think it's the last game I need right now, for sure," Carrick insisted when asked about the stakes of their next match. "I'm really looking forward to the game. I generally feel the drive for myself to want to push this club forward more than anything. There's always negativity if you want to look for it or you want to feel it, but I don't go looking for it. I don't want to feel it."

He maintained that a tactical breakthrough is imminent, adding: "I understand the reality and I've said it enough in terms of feeling like I'm saying the same things, but accepting where we are, but I don't feel that. I'm totally focused on what's best for this place and this football club and what it's going to take to win games, you know, and get the boys playing what we know we're capable of, which we still don't think we're that far away."



