'A different kind of emotion' - Luis Enrique and Marquinhos bask in 'deserved' Champions League glory as PSG overcome Arsenal in penalty shootout

Captain Marquinhos, who has now led the club to consecutive European titles, highlighted the shift in mentality required to stay at the top. "These are different emotions, back to back. We showed that we really wanted it since the first day of this season. The coach said it's even harder to win twice. Today, we had the complete team and the mental strength," the Brazilian explained. He also had a playful message for the fans in the French capital: "Thank you, everyone who is in Paris! Enjoy it, guys, and don't make a mess!"

Midfield star Joao Neves was equally ecstatic, reflecting on his decision to join the project in Paris. "It's the best choice I've made in my life; I love everything! This year was different. It was more physical, more difficult; we had to defend our title. We are in the history of PSG; we are all happy!" Neves added.

His sentiments were echoed by Desire Doue, who is already looking toward further success, shouting: "The first one was exceptional, but we had this desire more than anything to go and get the second. And it's not over! The second is here; we're going to keep working, and the third, we're going to go get it!"