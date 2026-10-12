'They are good at wasting time!' – Luciano Spalletti reveals truth behind fiery full-time red card

Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti received a straight red card immediately after the full-time whistle of his side's 1-1 Serie A draw against Cagliari at the Unipol Domus. Tensions boiled over on the touchline when Spalletti approached Cagliari manager Fabio Pisacane during the customary post-match handshake.

Refinement of the exchange led referee Matteo Marcenaro to send off both managers, resulting in automatic one-match touchline suspensions.

Spalletti expressed shock at the referee's decision, insisting the incident was blown out of proportion.