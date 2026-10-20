Back from the brink! Pellegrini opens up on contract drama and Gasperini rescue

Lorenzo Pellegrini has declared himself fully focused and physically ready as Roma prepare to host Slovan Bratislava in the UEFA Champions League. Having made his first appearance in six months against Como, the midfielder recently signed a one-year contract extension to remain at his boyhood club.

Pellegrini admitted that recovering full match fitness required patience after watching his team-mates from the sidelines.

However, the 29-year-old insisted he is now calm and determined to contribute to Roma's European campaign.