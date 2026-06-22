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Lionel Scaloni issues classy response to Carlo Ancelotti's claim that Argentina 'don't play high intensity football'
Scaloni plays down Ancelotti friction
As Argentina prepare for their second Group J fixture in Dallas, Scaloni addressed recent comments made by Ancelotti regarding the world champions' style of play. The veteran Italian manager had noted that the South Americans do not necessarily rely on a high-intensity, heavy-pressing approach, leading to a debate over Argentina’s physical output on the pitch.
Scaloni, however, was quick to diffuse any potential controversy during his press conference. "I take it in a good way. He spoke highly of us, he didn't speak badly. I understood well what he said. Since he spoke a mix of Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese, perhaps it wasn't entirely clear. I understood it as a compliment and not a criticism. I'm very sure of that," the coach explained.
- AFP
Defining intensity in the modern game
The Argentina boss went further to explain his tactical philosophy, questioning the modern obsession with constant pressing. He suggested that defensive solidity and intelligence in transition are often more valuable than raw physical exertion. Scaloni pointed out that most elite teams now prioritise control over chaos, especially in the heat of a major tournament.
"You have to see what is understood by intensity," the manager continued. "When you don't have the ball, you have to try to ensure they don't hurt you. There aren't many who press you high and man-to-man. Teams become strong in the middle of the pitch and that's where the game is being defined. Whether you win with three forwards or defend with three or five at the back, the reaction when losing the ball is what matters."
Evolution since the Qatar 2022 triumph
Reflecting on how the squad has changed since lifting the trophy in Qatar, Scaloni highlighted the integration of younger talents like Nico Paz and Giuliano Simeone. He believes the team has maintained its competitive hunger while adding different tactical profiles to the bench to allow for more direct attacking play when required.
He added: "The team is on the right track even though three and a half years have passed. They haven't shown signs of taking their foot off the gas and that’s why they are here. There is always room for improvement and they understood the message very well. It is very difficult for everyone to arrive at 100 per cent because of the number of games played, but all 26 players are available and ready to play."
- AFP
Argentina and Brazil's path in the group stage
Scaloni’s primary focus now remains on securing progression from Group J. Argentina are currently preparing for a decisive encounter against an impressive Austria side, with both teams sitting on three points. A victory for the world champions could wrap up the top spot in the group.
Across the bracket, Brazil are enjoying some breathing room after dominantly dispatching Haiti 3-0. Ancelotti’s men only need a draw in their final game against Scotland to guarantee a place in the round of 32.