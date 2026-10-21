AFP
PSG nightmare as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia injury sparks ACL rupture fears following Barcelona clash
Agony at the Parc des Princes
PSG are bracing themselves for devastating news after Kvaratskhelia sustained a serious knee injury in the Champions League. The Georgian winger went down in agony during Tuesday's thrilling victory over Barcelona.
The incident occurred just before the hour mark when Kvaratskhelia was tracking back to challenge full-back Xavi Espart. His right knee appeared to lock awkwardly in the turf during the defensive duel, leaving him writhing in immense pain.
Medical staff immediately rushed onto the pitch to treat the visibly distressed forward. Unable to put any weight on his right foot, he had to be heavily supported as he slowly limped down the tunnel to the dressing room.
- AFP
Waiting for the medical verdict
The mood around the French capital quickly shifted from celebration to deep concern following the final whistle. The club's medical department refused to rush to conclusions, waiting for the swelling to subside before conducting comprehensive scans.
MadeInFootreports that it was currently "difficult to make a prognosis" regarding the exact severity of the damage. However, the initial signs behind the scenes were entirely pessimistic.
Meanwhile, according to L'Equipe, extensive tests have sparked genuine fears within the player's camp that the attacker has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament. If those worst-case suspicions are confirmed, the Georgian could be sidelined for the remainder of the season.
A devastating blow for Enrique
Losing Kvaratskhelia would be a monumental setback for Luis Enrique's tactical plans. The dynamic winger was instrumental in the Champions League last season, establishing himself as one of the most dangerous forwards in European football.
His relentless work rate and creative spark have made him an indispensable figure in the PSG starting line-up. Even the injury itself stemmed from his incredible commitment to tracking back and helping his defence against elite opposition.
The French giants do boast impressive attacking depth, with plenty of young talent ready to step up and fill the void. Yet, replacing Kvaratskhelia's unique blend of flair and elite end product will be a nearly impossible task for the coaching staff.
- AFP
Crucial scans and next steps
Kvaratskhelia is scheduled to undergo a crucial MRI scan on Wednesday to determine the precise extent of his knee problem. The results will dictate his immediate future and whether surgery is required to repair the damage.
The Parisiens must now quickly regroup ahead of a demanding run of domestic and European fixtures. Enrique will be forced to reshuffle his attacking pack as they await the official medical bulletin.
Should the ACL tear be confirmed, Kvaratskhelia will immediately begin a gruelling rehabilitation process. PSG supporters will be desperately hoping for a miracle, but all signs point towards a long road to recovery.
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