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Juventus & Inter Milan told Cagliari starlet Alessandro Romano is going nowhere in January
Cagliari stance on Romano interest
The Rossoblu are fully aware that their prized asset is dominating the headlines following his recent exploits for the Azzurri. Romano, who only recently completed a move to Sardinia from Roma on an initial loan with an obligation to buy, has seen his stock skyrocket after earning three caps for Italy, including a high-profile debut against Belgium during the latest international break. Despite the growing noise from Turin and Milan, Cagliari director Pietro Accardi has made it clear that a mid-season exit is not on the cards.
Accardi emphasized that the club owes a duty to its supporters to keep the squad strong and competitive for the rest of the campaign. "We know very well he is starting to attract a lot of interest, as you would expect for a player born in 2006 with his qualities and considerable room for improvement. Representing these people also means not feeling like a temporary move. None of us are thinking of losing such a valuable player in January. We're the seventh-largest team in Italy in terms of fan base, so we all know our responsibility to our people," Accardi told Tuttosport.
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Eye on the future
Regarding his decision to wear the Azzurri jersey, Accardi highlighted that Romano approaches key choices with a balance of openness and independent character. While he listens closely to advice, he ultimately made the choice himself, following his heart to make a decision that serves both his present career and his future ambitions.
"He made his own decisions because he's someone who listens, but at the same time, he has his own personality, his own character. Therefore, as he explained, he felt he had to make this choice with his heart, for the present, but also for the future," Accardi explained.
Development and mental strength
Accardi’s faith in Romano is rooted in the player’s proven resilience during his time in the lower divisions before reaching the top flight. The director noted that Romano's stint at Spezia was the catalyst for his belief in the player’s long-term potential. The young midfielder played every game during a testing period for the Ligurian club, showcasing a maturity that is rare for players of his age group.
"He impressed me last season with how quickly he adapted to a difficult situation at Spezia. A young player who, in his first experience at senior level, managed to establish himself and play all 19 matches despite the difficulties shows what kind of mentality he has. He was certainly under high demand this summer. Other teams were interested, but I believe the Cagliari project, and above all the coach, made the difference,” Accardi noted.
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Humble despite the rise
Accardi highlighted that despite his rapid rise, Romano remains as grounded as he was on his very first day at Cagliari. While earning a spot on the national team has undeniably aided his growth, the director noted that the young talent understands his immediate journey and development remain firmly anchored to the club.
"It's the same as on the first day. He knows that the national team has certainly given him something, but at the same time he knows that his path is here in Cagliari," Accardi stated.
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