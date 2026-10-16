Jude Bellingham agrees new HUGE Real Madrid contract until June 2031

Bellingham and Madrid have finalized an agreement to extend his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 30 June 2031, as per AS. The England international initially joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023 on a deal running through to 2029.

This fresh agreement prolongs his stay and includes an improved wage package that reflects his massive impact on the pitch. Negotiations began towards the end of last season, with both parties reaching an easy understanding from the start. Bellingham feels increasingly settled with life in Madrid, while the supporters completely identify with his work rate and leadership.