'I trust all referees' - Jose Mourinho avoids further scandal ahead of Roma reunion following Villarreal controversy

Mourinho has surprisingly moved to de-escalate his ongoing feud with officiating bodies, insisting he maintains full confidence in referees ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Roma on Wednesday. The veteran manager has been at the centre of several disciplinary headlines recently, notably refusing to attend his mandatory post-match press duties following a narrow 1-0 victory over Villarreal last weekend in protest over a disallowed Vinicius Junior goal and the Brazilian's subsequent sending off for hair-pulling.

'I trust all the referees... whether it's the league or Champions League, before the game I always have the best feelings about the referees,' Mourinho told reporters in a statement captured by AFP. 'I have confidence and I hope everything goes well for all three teams, I don't have any negative feelings.'