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Jose Mourinho blocks Endrick move as Real Madrid boss delivers brutal blow to AC Milan transfer hopes
Milan suffer transfer blow
Milan have suffered a major setback in their pursuit of Brazilian teenager Endrick ahead of the upcoming January transfer window. Mourinho has personally intervened to block any potential loan departure for the highly-rated forward, firmly shutting the door on a winter switch.
The Italian giants were hoping to capitalise on Endrick's recent lack of minutes to secure a mid-season deal. Rossoneri viewed the talented attacker as a prime candidate to bolster their squad. However, their ambitious transfer plans have now been decisively crushed by the manager. Mourinho remains entirely determined to keep the young star within his ranks for the remainder of the campaign.
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Mourinho explains Endrick absence
Endrick's immediate progress was disrupted by a frustrating pre-season injury that sidelined him for over a month. This unfortunate physical setback severely limited his opportunities to impress during the opening stages of the season.
Speaking to TNT Sports Brasil, Mourinho offered a clear and honest explanation for the attacker's recent spell on the bench. The manager detailed a specific tactical situation that prevented the forward from making a substitute appearance.
"It is true that I haven't given him a real chance after his recovery, but against Villarreal he was about to come on," Mourinho revealed. "Then we scored a goal, and in numerical inferiority, it is normal that the coach considers other options."
Keeping the Brazilian talent
Despite the fierce competition for attacking places, Mourinho remains fully convinced of Endrick's elite quality and his long-term potential. The renowned Portuguese tactician is completely unwilling to sanction a temporary move away from the club to satisfy AC Milan.
The Serie A side had identified the young forward as the perfect January reinforcement to boost their attacking firepower. They believed a short-term loan would benefit all parties by providing the player with guaranteed first-team football. Yet, the San Siro hierarchy will now be forced to explore alternative targets to strengthen their frontline.
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Success on the horizon
Endrick must now remain entirely patient and continue fighting fiercely for his place in Mourinho's starting line-up. The manager has made it abundantly clear that the teenager will eventually get his defining moment to shine.
"I don't think Endrick needs to go on loan and I believe he can have a lot of success here," Mourinho concluded.
The Brazilian starlet will hope to feature far more heavily in the coming weeks. The congested winter schedule will inevitably provide further opportunities for vital squad rotation across all competitions.
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