Jose Mourinho dismisses Arda Guler red card claims after Real Madrid beat Sevilla

Following the final whistle, Mourinho expressed confusion over the ongoing debate surrounding his Turkish prospect. The experienced coach suggested the opposition was simply trying to divert attention away from a heavy defeat.

"Nobody has been able to show me what they say happened," Mourinho stated during his post-match press conference. "There aren't any images. I've asked for TV images, and for images from my staff who have the tactical camera, and I haven't been able to see any image of what's being talked about, what annoyed Luis [Garcia Plaza].

"Honestly, if one day something happens that benefits us, I'll have no problem in saying it. But I think the opposite will happen many more times, that's the tendency. I haven't seen anything. Until Saturday, if someone gets a clear and objective image to me of something I haven't seen - and which my player says didn't happen - I'll be there [to talk about it], but until then, nothing."