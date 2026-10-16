Joe Hart fires back at Roy Keane after Man Utd legend tells Man City stars to 'bin' Premier League medals following guilty verdict

Manchester City's recent guilty verdict regarding multiple breaches of Premier League financial rules has cast a shadow over their past successes. The infractions occurred between 2009 and 2018, a period of immense domestic dominance for the Etihad outfit. During this nine-year span, City secured three Premier League titles, alongside three League Cups, an FA Cup, and the Community Shield.

Former players from that era have subsequently found themselves under intense media scrutiny. United icon Keane recently sparked debate by declaring that stars from City's golden generation should "stick their Premier League medals in the bin" following the regulatory findings.

Hart, who made 348 appearances for City and claimed five major trophies during the investigated period, has now firmly rejected the Irishman's suggestion.



