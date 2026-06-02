Is Real Madrid hoping for a poor World Cup from Vinicius Junior? The bizarre situation surrounding the superstar is coming to a head

Talks over extending Vinicius's contract with Real Madrid, which runs until 2027, have been on hold since last July's Club World Cup. The upcoming World Cup will directly influence the player's valuation and could scupper a quiet hope held by Real Madrid's hierarchy.

If the 23-year-old impresses for Brazil, his bargaining power will rise. Clubs monitoring his situation could step up their pursuit, confident that a year left on his deal would keep the asking price relatively low. That scenario would allow Vinicius to push for higher wages when renegotiating in Madrid.

According to AS, the winger initially sought an eye-watering salary of around €28 million per year but later dropped that demand, aiming instead for terms matching those of star teammate Kylian Mbappé (just over €14 million annually). Nothing appeared to stand in the way of an extension, which Vinicius had even announced publicly.

Talks then stalled, partly because Vinicius felt underappreciated under former coach Xabi Alonso; that perception improved under Alonso's successor, Alvaro Arbeloa. Arbeloa has since departed, and José Mourinho is widely expected to take the hot seat from next season.