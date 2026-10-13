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FC Internazionale Milano v Club Brugge KV - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Inter player ratings vs Club Brugge: Lautaro Martinez brace not enough as defensive collapse gifts victory to visitors

Inter
Club Brugge
Inter vs Club Brugge
Champions League
Player ratings

Inter suffered a devastating 3-4 defeat at San Siro as a defensive implosion overshadowed a clinical double from Lautaro Martinez. Despite dominating possession and shot counts, Cristian Chivu's side were undone by the clinical finishing of Nicolo Tresoldi and a late winner from Romeo Vermant.

Inter’s Champions League campaign took a significant blow at the Giuseppe Meazza as they fell to a chaotic 3-4 defeat against Club Brugge. The match began with a cagey tactical battle, but the visitors took the lead through a Nicolo Tresoldi penalty in the 30th minute. Inter responded just before the interval, with Federico Dimarco providing the assist for Lautaro Martinez to level the score at 1-1, capping a half where the Nerazzurri controlled 53% of the ball but struggled to contain Brugge's transitions.

The second half descended into a tactical nightmare for the hosts. Tresoldi struck twice more in the 63rd and 74th minutes, both assisted by the influential Carlos Forbs, to complete a stunning hat-trick and put the visitors 3-1 ahead. Although Martinez briefly revived Inter's hopes with his second goal in the 81st minute, Romeo Vermant's 87th-minute strike for the Belgians effectively sealed the victory. Substitute Ange-Yoan Bonny pulled another back in stoppage time, but it proved to be nothing more than a late consolation, leaving Inter's non-existent defensive structure exposed and the team without a single point from two matches.

  • FC Internazionale Milano v Club Brugge KV - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    J. Martinez - 4/10

    A difficult evening for the goalkeeper who faced eight shots on target and conceded four times. While he made four saves to prevent an even larger scoreline, his command of the area during the high-turnover phases of the second half was lacking.

    Y. Bisseck - 5/10

    Showed glimpses of his progressive carrying ability but was caught out of position during the rapid counter-attacks led by Forbs. His physical presence was not enough to stabilize a backline that looked increasingly fragile as the game stretched.

    M. Akanji - 4/10

    A night to forget for the experienced centre-back. He received a yellow card in the 39th minute and struggled to manage the movement of Tresoldi. His usual composure on the ball was offset by poor recovery positioning during Brugge's five successful counter-attacks.

    A. Bastoni - 5/10

    Inter's best progressor from the back, but he was often left isolated as Brugge exploited the spaces behind the advancing wing-backs. He could do little to stem the tide as the defensive structure dissolved in the final twenty minutes.

    F. Dimarco - 6/10

    A constant threat in the final third, recording the assist for Martinez’s first goal in the 44th minute. However, his defensive duties were neglected, and he was replaced in the 78th minute after a tiring shift on the left flank.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-INTER-BRUGGEAFP

    Midfield

    P. Zielinski - 5/10

    Kept the ball moving with his usual efficiency but failed to provide the necessary defensive screen. He was part of a midfield trio that allowed Brugge to transition through the central zones far too easily before being subbed in the 88th minute.

    A. Diouf - 5/10

    Attempted to bring energy to the engine room but was often bypassed by the clever vertical passing of Hans Vanaken. He lacked the tactical discipline required to shut down the channels Forbs exploited for his three assists.

    N. Barella - 6/10

    The heartbeat of the team for long periods, providing the verticality Inter needed. He fought hard in the duels but was sacrificed in the 78th minute as Chivu chased the game with more attacking substitutions.

    H. Calhanoglu - 5/10

    Booked early in the 29th minute, which seemed to hamper his aggression in the tackle. While his set-piece delivery was dangerous, contributing to Inter's 3.74 xG, he was withdrawn in the 67th minute as the game began to slip away.

  • FC Internazionale Milano v Club Brugge KV - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    M. Thuram - 5/10

    His movement created space for his strike partner, but he was unusually quiet in front of goal. With only 12 of Inter's 30 shots hitting the target, Thuram's lack of clinical edge was noticeable before his 67th-minute exit.

    L. Martinez - 8/10

    The standout performer for the Nerazzurri. The captain displayed elite predatory instincts, scoring in the 44th minute to equalise and again in the 81st to give his side a lifeline. He was the only Inter player who looked truly capable of matching the clinical nature of the visitors.

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-INTER-BRUGGEAFP

    Substitutes & Manager

    F. Esposito - 5/10

    Came on in the 67th minute but struggled to impact the game as the team’s overall shape became increasingly desperate.

    P. Sucic - 6/10

    Provided the assist for Martinez's second goal shortly after coming on, showing good vision, but was unable to help shore up the midfield.

    D. Spence - 5/10

    Introduced late to provide width but had little time to influence the tactical dynamic against a deep-sitting Brugge block.

    A. Bonny - 7/10

    Made a massive impact off the bench, scoring in the 90+3 minute after an assist from fellow sub Stankovic. He provided the directness Inter had lacked earlier.

    A. Stankovic - 6/10

    Provided the assist for Bonny’s late goal in his brief cameo, showing composure in a chaotic finale.

    C. Chivu - 3/10

    A tactical failure. Despite his pre-match calls for courage, his side showed zero defensive coherence. Allowing 3.16 xG to a visiting side and conceding three goals to the same combination of Forbs and Tresoldi suggests a complete lack of in-game adjustment.

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