"If he were an arsehole...": Antonio Rüdiger receives backing and looks set to stay at Real Madrid

The 33-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the month, but reports indicate that the Berlin-born centre-back has already signed a one-year extension. Following Perez's successful re-election, the official announcement of the deal is expected to be a mere formality.

Yet Rüdiger's future is only one part of a wider shake-up at Concha Espina, as Real quietly reshape their squad for next season.

Further transfer announcements are imminent: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries are expected to follow Rüdiger to the Bernabéu. Meanwhile, a familiar face is returning to the dugout: José Mourinho is moving from Benfica back to Real, where he is expected to lead the club to fresh silverware.