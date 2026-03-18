"I just can't get my head round it!" HSV star sidelined takes aim at manager Merlin Polzin in a scathing interview

Nor does he accept the argument that, as a traditional centre-forward, he no longer fits into Polzin’s preferred system at HSV. “No, I can’t quite see it that way. Of course, every manager has his own philosophy. And things have often worked out well without me, too. I can generally appreciate that there are also games where other qualities are required. On the other hand, in the three games where I was in the starting line-up, I was also able to clearly show that I can help the team with my playing style,” Glatzel clarified, adding meaningfully: “I’m not on the bench because I played badly!”

He said he didn’t want to “stir things up or put myself above the team” with the interview, but simply “get a few things off my chest and state my position”. “The most important thing” for him, he said, was to help HSV stay in the division. However, he is no longer confident about his situation: “It’s rather unlikely that everything will turn around 180 degrees for me again.”

Although Glatzel referred to his current contract, which runs until 2027, he also made it clear that he would be leaving HSV in the summer after five years if his situation did not change. "I definitely don’t want to experience a situation like the one I’ve been in over the last nine months again. That’s for sure."