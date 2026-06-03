"He's completely gambled it all away," is Sport Bild's verdict. In Freiburg, Atubolu was told immediately after losing the European Cup final to Aston Villa that—because he refused to extend his contract—he would no longer play for the Breisgau side.

His replacement, Mio Backhaus, is arriving from Werder Bremen as the new number one for a reported club-record fee of €12 million, while the dependable Florian Müller—a consistent performer in the DFB Cup—will serve as backup. If Atubolu fails to secure a new club before the transfer window closes, he risks spending the season on the bench.

The club insists the decision is final, partly because Atubolu showed "too little respect" during protracted contract talks, according to those in charge. The disappointment with Atubolu was particularly great because, in his first Bundesliga season in 2023/24, the young keeper had made a few costly mistakes, yet the club had always stood up for its goalkeeper.