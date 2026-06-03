According to Sport Bild, neither Atubolu nor SC Freiburg have received a concrete offer for the goalkeeper, who is under contract with the Europa League finalists until 2027. The 24-year-old had been hoping to take the next step in his career, preferably in the Premier League. For now, that move is on hold.
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"He's completely gambled it all away!" A highly gifted German player now faces a potential transfer fiasco and might even be consigned to the stands
"He's completely gambled it all away," is Sport Bild's verdict. In Freiburg, Atubolu was told immediately after losing the European Cup final to Aston Villa that—because he refused to extend his contract—he would no longer play for the Breisgau side.
His replacement, Mio Backhaus, is arriving from Werder Bremen as the new number one for a reported club-record fee of €12 million, while the dependable Florian Müller—a consistent performer in the DFB Cup—will serve as backup. If Atubolu fails to secure a new club before the transfer window closes, he risks spending the season on the bench.
The club insists the decision is final, partly because Atubolu showed "too little respect" during protracted contract talks, according to those in charge. The disappointment with Atubolu was particularly great because, in his first Bundesliga season in 2023/24, the young keeper had made a few costly mistakes, yet the club had always stood up for its goalkeeper.
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Noah Atubolu is likely to remain patient as he waits for the English goalkeeper dominoes to fall.
Atubolu, who has attracted interest from several top clubs, is still eyeing a move to the Premier League. According to Sport Bild, the 22-time U21 international appeared destined for Newcastle United. The Magpies had been planning a summer goalkeeping revamp, but recent reports link them to RC Lens' Robin Risser and FC Bayern's Alexander Nübel instead. Sport Bild now claims that Newcastle has dropped its interest in Atubolu.
Nevertheless, Sport Bild suggests that the Atubolu saga may yet have a peaceful conclusion. The 24-year-old now needs to wait for a potential goalkeeper domino effect in England: "There is movement at Liverpool, at Chelsea and also at Aston Villa. The Freiburg player is not the number one there yet," the publication adds.
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Jonas Urbig of FC Bayern has temporarily usurped Atubolu's spot.
Atubolu has expressed surprise at his club's uncompromising approach. However, the Breisgau club is now financially secure and run on a profitable basis, so it has no pressing need to sell. Nevertheless, the hierarchy will not be happy if it misses out on a potential €25 million fee for Atubolu, only to see him leave on a free transfer after a year on the sidelines.
Atubolu cannot afford a season on the bench if he wants to stay in contention for the German No. 1 jersey ahead of Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup. For years he has been seen as a future successor to Manuel Neuer, Oliver Baumann and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
As Atubolu faces an uncertain transfer window, Bayern Munich's Jonas Urbig—who succeeded him as Germany U21 number one on age grounds—is currently with the senior squad at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.