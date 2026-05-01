In Saturday's 2-1 Rhein Derby win over 1. FC Köln, Bayer Leverkusen boss Kasper Hjulmand finally turned to his big-money trio—Malik Tillman, Equi Fernandez and Eliesse Ben Seghir—late in the second half. The club paid a combined €92m for the trio last summer. None of the trio cost less than €25 million, yet none has yet impressed. While Bayer's hierarchy repeatedly stresses that it will be patient with the new arrivals in their newly assembled squad under the new manager, the player who reportedly lacks precisely that patience is the one who, with the highest transfer fee, was regarded as the 'star signing' before the season began: Malik Tillman.
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He arrived as Florian Wirtz's successor – and now seems ready to leave again: a record transfer fee that encapsulates the problems at Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer have never before spent more than the €35 million paid to PSV Eindhoven for the 23-year-old US international ahead of the season. Leverkusen had plenty of cash after selling Florian Wirtz to Liverpool FC for 125 million euros, among other deals. With several key departures to replace, the club's hierarchy focused on signing young, developable talent.
Yet their urgency and deep pockets were obvious to every seller, so Leverkusen often found themselves in a weak bargaining position. With time running out, rival clubs knew the cash-rich outfit would keep raising bids until the deal was done.
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Malik Tillman: "It wasn't an easy start for me"
That is how the €35 million deal for Malik Tillman came about; he had won the league title twice with PSV during his two years in the Netherlands and had put up impressive numbers the previous season (16 goals in 34 competitive matches). His current tally? 41. That is the total number of minutes he has spent on the pitch for Bayer in the last four Bundesliga matches. Leverkusen had expected far more from the attacking midfielder, who the media had labelled a "replacement for Wirtz" over the summer, partly because of his position and the hefty transfer fee.
"Be patient with Malik, show him love and talk to him," PSV coach Peter Bosz told Leverkusen before their early-October Champions League meeting. Even then, it was clear to Bosz and every observer that no quick success story was in the offing for Tillman and Bayer 04. His extended break after the Gold Cup with the US national team, followed by a pre-season injury, left him playing catch-up on his way to peak form and unable to make an immediate impact. Then new coach Erik ten Hag departed abruptly, making way for Kasper Hjulmand. "It wasn't an easy start for me," Tillman told Bayer's club media.
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Malik Tillman: Only after leaving Bayern will his career truly move forward.
He joined Bayern Munich at 13, yet never broke through, despite featuring in seven first-team matches. His progress accelerated only during his first loan spell at Rangers, where he finally stepped up. A second loan to PSV preceded a permanent €12 million transfer, while Bayern chose not to recall him, citing depth in attack.
After a successful spell in Eindhoven, he now finds himself in a difficult first full Bundesliga campaign. "When things aren't going well, I'm very self-critical. I tend to bottle things up inside," he admitted candidly.
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Three Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing Malik Tillman.
This situation is reportedly already causing frustration for Tillman. Sport Bild recently stated that he is "emotionally detached" and has already discussed his concerns with Bayer's sporting director, Simon Rolfes. He is weighing a swift exit despite being under contract at Leverkusen until 2030. His decision also hinges on whether Bayer—currently outside the Champions League places—keeps coach Hjulmand for next season. If a new boss arrives and needs time to bed in the side, Tillman may stay put.
Should he depart, though, Leverkusen would not suffer major financial loss: the report claims three wealthy Premier League suitors—Brentford, Fulham and Bournemouth—are ready to recoup the €35 million Bayer paid for him. That would force the club to restart its search for a "Wirtz replacement".
Malik Tillman's statistics for the 2025–26 season:
Games: 39 Starting line-up appearances: 23 Minutes per game: 57.5 Goals: 8 Assists: 1