Has BVB been deliberately put under pressure? Two top clubs appear to have spotted a new opportunity with Nico Schlotterbeck

According to reports, Schlotterbeck’s aim is to renegotiate the terms of his contract in his favour, focusing on his salary and release clause. Until now, there has been talk of an annual salary of €14 million and a release clause of €60 million, effective from 2027.

Meanwhile, an exit option after the World Cup is also a strong possibility for the 26-year-old. In the event of a strong tournament with the German national team, Schlotterbeck wants the option to leave BVB as early as this summer and join another club.

It is also reported that, due to the recent, unclear situation, Manchester United and Liverpool FC are once again considering a move for him. The two English clubs stand ready should Dortmund and Schlotterbeck fail to agree on continuing their partnership.