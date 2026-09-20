'For me this is the hardest thing' - Hansi Flick opens up on Barcelona's surprise struggle despite maintaining perfect La Liga start in Sevilla comeback

Flick caused a surprise prior to kick-off by choosing Livakovic ahead of Wojciech Szczesny, despite previously hinting that the Polish stopper was second choice. The Barcelona manager revealed that the selection came down to gut instinct rather than performance analysis.

"As you know, sometimes it’s not only about analysing everything. Sometimes it’s also about the feeling," Flick said after the game via SPORT. "I think my feeling today was like this, so I spoke with the coaches and then we made this decision. So it’s about the feeling. It doesn’t mean that we analysed it and decided that we don’t believe in Szczesny or anything like that. But for me, today, I think this was the right decision."

Clarifying that the hierarchy remains fluid, Flick added: "He was good. But in the end, it’s a decision I made, you know. I said that before, of course. Sometimes you see a player and you feel that this player might perhaps be the first option in this position, and you make a different decision. That’s what happened. It’s not such a big thing. This decision is only for this match."



