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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Haaland buys a book worth $134,000 and donates it to the library in the town where he grew up

Erling Haaland
Manchester City
Norway

A lovely gesture from the Norwegian champion: "I want the book to be left open on display at all times, so that people can read it"

Erling Haaland, the 25-year-old Norwegian and international football star (188 appearances and 154 goals for Manchester City), has purchased the most expensive book in his country’s history.


According to the NTB news agency, Haaland, together with his father Alf-Inge, bought a 1594 edition of Snorri Sturluson’s ‘Sagas of the Kings’ in December for 1.3 million Norwegian kroner ($134,000). But he has no intention of keeping it for himself: “I’ve never been much of a reader,” Haaland said in a press release issued by his local council.


  • The Norwegian international striker, who beat Italy and finished above them in the 2026 World Cup qualifying group, sending the Azzurri into the play-offs, has officially donated the book to the local council, specifically to the library in the town of Bryne, where Haaland grew up.


    However, the Manchester City striker has set one condition. “I want the book to be on display, open at all times, so that people can read the stories of those from my homeland, from Bryne and Jæren,” Haaland said, according to the council.


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