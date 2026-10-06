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Celia Balf

NWSL Power Rankings: Gotham FC clinch a home playoff game, Debinha scores a hat trick, and Lindsey Heaps shows off for Denver Summit FC

NWSL
Originals
Gotham FC
Washington Spirit
Kansas City Current
North Carolina Courage
Analysis
Denver Summit FC

The NWSL heads into the international break with a clearer playoff picture: Gotham FC will host a postseason game, while Houston and Bay FC are out of playoff contention.

A shot at the Shield, a playoff game at home, or simply a chance to keep the season alive - there was plenty to chase across the NWSL this weekend. With the international break approaching, the playoff picture is coming into focus, and the room for error is shrinking.

Gotham FC checked one item off their list, securing a home playoff game with Sunday's 1-1 draw against Angel City. Next up for the Bats? The NWSL Shield, although San Diego Wave and the Washington Spirit remain close in a crowded race at the top.

Further down the standings, the Kansas City Current kept their playoff hopes alive with a 5-1 win over Bay FC. Debinha supplied the performance of the weekend, scoring a hat trick to keep Kansas City in the hunt.

For others, the chase is over. Chicago, Racing Louisville, Bay FC and Boston Legacy are all out of playoff contention, with Houston Dash joining them after a 3-2 loss to the Spirit.

After another weekend of shifting fortunes, GOAL ranks all 16 NWSL teams heading into the international break.

  • Alyssa Naeher, Chicago StarsGetty Images

    16Chicago Stars

    Prior ranking: 16
    Result: Lost 3-0 vs. Denver Summit FC
    Ramifications: The losses keep piling up in Chicago. Already eliminated from playoff contention, the Stars suffered their 20th defeat of the season against Denver Summit FC. Former USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski was appointed chief soccer officer last month, and results like this underline just how much work awaits him.

  • Bay FCScoreplay

    15Bay FC

    Prior ranking: 14

    Result: Lost 5-1 vs. Kansas City Current

    Ramifications: Bay FC couldn't keep up with the Kansas City Current on Saturday and conceded five goals in a Current goal-fest at CPKC Stadium. As a result, Bay FC are officially out of playoff contention.

  • Racing LouisvilleScoreplay

    14Racing Louisville

    Prior ranking: 15

    Result: Drew 1-1 vs. Utah Royals

    Ramifications: Racing were seconds away from a much-needed lift. Katie O’Kane’s first-half penalty had Louisville heading for three points before Brecken Mozingo equalized in the sixth minute of stoppage time. The draw ended a six-game losing streak, but the manner of it will sting. Already eliminated from playoff contention, Racing remain 15th with 24 points.

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  • Malia Berkely, Houston DashGetty Images

    13Houston Dash

    Prior ranking: 12

    Result: Lost 3-2 vs. Washington Spirit


    Ramifications: The Dash refused to go quietly. Miljana Ivanović scored her first two NWSL goals to twice pull Houston level, becoming the league’s first Serbian goalscorer in the process. But Clara Luvanga’s 84th-minute winner ended their playoff hopes, leaving Ivanović’s breakthrough as a small consolation on a difficult night.

  • Orlando PrideScoreplay

    12Orlando Pride

    Prior ranking: 11

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs. San Diego Wave

    Ramifications: Orlando had a challenging task hosting the Wave on Friday night, and despite Barbra Banda converting a penalty to get the Pride on the board, they couldn't answer to the Wave's front press.

  • Boston Legacy celebrateGetty

    11Boston Legacy

    Prior ranking: 13

    Result: Won 4-2 vs. Portland Thorns

    Ramifications: Boston’s playoff hopes are over, but their attack gave Portland plenty to worry about. Amanda Gutierres led the way with a brace as Boston put four past the Thorns, offering a glimpse of the firepower they’ll hope to carry into next season.

  • Jordyn Bugg Seattle ReignGetty Images

    10Seattle Reign

    Prior ranking: 8

    Result: Lost 1-0 vs. North Carolina Courage

    Ramifications: Seattle Reign dropped three points to the Courage and are now in ninth place in the league standings, one spot below the playoff line. The Reign have a long stretch of away games after the international break, so they will need to pick up points to keep postseason hopes alive.

  • Angel City FCScoreplay

    9Angel City

    Prior ranking: 9

    Result: Drew 1-1 vs. Gotham FC

    Ramifications: Angel City’s defensive discipline kept them in the contest, and Taylor Suarez made it count. Her 91st-minute equalizer canceled out Jaedyn Shaw’s opener and sent the visitors home with a valuable point in the playoff race. It was Suarez’s third goal off the bench in four appearances, extending Angel City’s unbeaten run to seven matches.

  • Kansas City CurrentScoreplay

    8Kansas City Current

    Prior ranking: 10

    Result: Won 5-1 vs. Bay FC

    Ramifications: Debinha gave Kansas City’s playoff push a much-needed jolt. The Brazilian midfielder led the way with a hat trick as the Current put five past Bay FC, keeping their postseason hopes alive and sending them into the international break with something to build on.

  • Denver Summit FC v Orlando PrideGetty Images Sport

    7Denver Summit

    Prior ranking: 9

    Result: Won 3-0 vs. Chicago Stars

    Ramifications: It was a Lindsey Heaps performance to remember for the Summit, who put three goals past Chicago for three points. Denver are still out of the playoff picture, currently sitting in 10th place, but with a little luck and some results to close out the regular season, they could sneak in.

  • Portland ThornsGetty Images

    6Portland Thorns

    Prior ranking: 6

    Result: Lost 4-2 vs. Boston Legacy

    Ramifications: Portland’s playoff push hit a worrying snag. The Thorns scored twice, but conceding four to a Boston side already out of contention left them empty-handed. With their own postseason place still to secure, Portland head into the international break needing to tighten things up at the back.

  • Utah RoyalsScoreplay

    5Utah Royals

    Prior ranking: 5

    Result: 1-1 Draw vs Racing Louisville

    Ramifications: Utah Royals earned a point, and the highlight of the night had to be Kate Del Fava getting the senior U.S. Women's National Team call-up - her first senior invite - from the Under-23s after Naomi Girma was listed as injured. Utah are still comfortably in fourth place in the league standings.


  • North Carolina CourageGetty Images

    4North Carolina Courage

    Prior ranking: 3

    Result: Won 1-0 vs. Seattle Reign

    Ramifications: North Carolina got the job done, even if it wasn’t their most convincing performance. Gianna Paul’s first professional goal secured three valuable points, leaving the Courage eighth in the final playoff spot. Ashley Sanchez has matched the league’s single-season scoring record with 20 goals, but even that remarkable return hasn’t spared North Carolina a tense postseason chase.

  • Washington SpiritScoreplay

    3Washington Spirit

    Prior ranking: 4

    Result: Won 3-2 vs. Houston Dash

    Ramifications: The Spirit defeated the Houston Dash 3-2, led by goals from three different players. The Spirit are in third place in the league standings with 49 points.

  • San Diego WaveGetty

    2San Diego Wave

    Prior ranking: 2

    Result: Won 2-1 vs. Orlando Pride

    Ramifications: San Diego remain one of the top teams in the league and picked up their 16th win on the year. The Wave are in second place in the league standings with 51 points.

  • Jaedyn ShawGetty Images

    1Gotham FC

    Prior ranking: 1

    Result: 1-1 Draw vs Angel City

    Ramifications: Gotham FC scored a stunning team goal against Angel City, but were robbed of the three points at home by a 91st-minute goal by Angel City. Still, Gotham have not only secured a playoff spot, but also a home-field game.