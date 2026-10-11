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imago-sport-1084376714.jpgLaPresse
Alvino Hanafi

Masterclass! Gasperini hails 'extraordinary' Dybala and debut hero Gollini for saving ten-man Roma

Roma
P. Gollini
P. Dybala
G. Gasperini
Como vs Roma
Como
Serie A

Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini heaped praise on Paulo Dybala and debutant goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini following a heroic 0-0 draw at Como. Gasperini revealed Dybala convinced him not to substitute him after Donyell Malen's second-half red card.

  • Dybala drives ten-man Roma to safety

    Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini offered immense praise for Paulo Dybala following his sacrifice during a grueling 0-0 draw away at Como. Playing with ten men for over half an hour after Donyell Malen's red card, Dybala led the frontline with exceptional discipline to relieve defensive pressure.

    Gasperini revealed he originally planned to substitute the Argentine playmaker before changing his mind.

    "I think Paulo was extraordinary, especially when we were down to ten men," Gasperini stated.

  • imago-sport-1084383437.jpgNicolo Campo

    Argentine star convinces manager to cancel substitution

    Detailing his tactical adjustments following the dismissal, Gasperini admitted Dybala's work rate changed his initial plans to bring on forward Mateo Castro. "Cleaning up difficult situations, I think he played a great game, like all his teammates," Gasperini explained.

    "When Malen came off, I thought about bringing on Castro, but Dybala convinced me along the way, and I kept him practically until the end."

    "Yet he was the one most penalized in that situation; he showed great intelligence."

  • Gollini shines on debut replacing Svilar

    Gasperini was equally delighted with goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, who stepped in for Mile Svilar to make his debut for the club. Gollini produced crucial late saves, including a strike from Nico Paz, to preserve the clean sheet.

    "He was excellent, not only in his exits but also in his footwork and counterattacks," Gasperini noted.

    "Always alert and precise, and it is clear that the team put him in the best possible condition. But he is a good goalkeeper who can perfectly replace Svilar."

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  • imago-sport-1084383292.jpgABACAPRESS

    Squad depth provides solid foundation

    With captain Lorenzo Pellegrini returning to action after six months out and Soulé providing energy off the bench, Gasperini remains thrilled with his squad's collective spirit. The point keeps Roma competitive in the early Serie A standings.

    Gasperini will look to build on this defensive solidarity in their upcoming league fixtures.

    The Giallorossi turn their attention to preparing for their next Serie A assignment.

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