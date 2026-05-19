Germany's 2026 World Cup opponents: Who will the DFB side lock horns with in the group stage, and what time will the matches kick off once the time difference is taken into account?

The draw is complete, and the fixtures are set. Germany have been placed in Group E. They will open against Curaçao, face the Ivory Coast on matchday two, and finish the group stage against Ecuador. Coach Julian Nagelsmann's side have been handed a group that looks manageable.

For the first time, 48 teams will contest the World Cup, so the fixture list is packed: 104 matches in total, with up to six games on some days across four kick-off slots. Kick-off times have been finalised: most games will suit German viewers, starting at 6 pm, 9 pm or 10 pm local time. However, some matches will begin much later, with 12 am, 3 am or 4 am kick-offs, and a few will even start at 6 am German time.