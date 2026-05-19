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Germany's 2026 World Cup opponents: Who will the DFB side lock horns with in the group stage, and what time will the matches kick off once the time difference is taken into account?

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Who will the German national team face at the World Cup, and when will their matches kick off, factoring in the time difference? SPOX has all the details!

The World Cup finals kick off on 11 June next year in the USA, Canada and Mexico. In Group E, the German team is once again aiming to progress from the group stage and realise its dream of winning the title, following two disappointing tournaments.

Find out who the DFB side will face and when the matches kick off on SPOX!

  • Germany's 2026 World Cup opponents: Who will the DFB side lock horns with in the group stage, and what time will the matches kick off once the time difference is factored in?

    The draw is complete, and the fixtures are set. Germany have been placed in Group E. They will open against Curaçao, face the Ivory Coast on matchday two, and finish the group stage against Ecuador. Coach Julian Nagelsmann's side have been handed a group that looks manageable.

    For the first time, 48 teams will contest the World Cup, so the fixture list is packed: 104 matches in total, with up to six games on some days across four kick-off slots. Kick-off times have been finalised: most games will suit German viewers, starting at 6 pm, 9 pm or 10 pm local time. However, some matches will begin much later, with 12 am, 3 am or 4 am kick-offs, and a few will even start at 6 am German time.
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  • Germany's 2026 World Cup opponents: Who will the DFB side meet in the group stage, and what time will the matches kick off given the time difference? – Key information

    • Competition: 2026 FIFA World Cup
    • Participants: 48
    • Dates: 11 June – 19 July 2026
    • Hosts: USA, Canada, Mexico

  • 2026 World Cup: The schedule

    DateRound
    11–27 JuneGroup stage
    28 June–3 JulyRound of 32
    4–7 JulyRound of 16
    9–11 JulyQuarter-finals
    14–15 JulySemi-finals
    18 JulyThird-place play-off
    19 JulyFinal

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  • 2026 World Cup: A concise guide to all the groups

    Group A

    Mexico
    South Africa
    South Korea
    Czech Republic

    Group B

     Canada
    Bosnia and Herzegovina
    Qatar
    Switzerland

    Group C

     Brazil
    Morocco
    Haiti
    Scotland

    Group D

     USA
    Paraguay
    Australia
    Turkey

    Group E

     Germany
    Curaçao
    Ivory Coast
    Ecuador

    Group F

     Netherlands
    Japan
    Sweden
    Tunisia

    Group G

     Belgium
    Egypt
    Iran
    New Zealand

    Group H

     Spain
    Cape Verde
    Saudi Arabia
    Uruguay

    Group I

    France
    Senegal
    Iraq
    Norway

    Group J

     Argentina
    Algeria
    Austria
    Jordan

    Group K

     Portugal
    DR Congo
    Uzbekistan
    Colombia

    Group L

     England
    Croatia
    Ghana
    Panama

  • 2026 World Cup kick-off times: when and at what time will the matches take place in the USA, Canada and Mexico? Here's how it worked in 1994 and 2014.

    Kick-off time for the 1994 World Cup in the USA:

    5:30 p.m.
    6.00 pm (one Germany match)
    6.30 pm
    7:00 pm (one Germany match)
    9:00 pm (one Germany match)
    9.30 pm
    10:00 pm (two Germany matches)
    10.30 pm
    1.30 am

    Kick-off times for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil:

    6.00 pm (three Germany matches)
    9.00 pm (two Germany matches)
    10:00 pm (two Germany matches)
    Midnight
    3.00 am
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