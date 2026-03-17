Gazzetta – Could Bastoni leave Inter this summer? It’s now a possibility. The club’s plans for the upcoming transfer window: where he might go and how much he could fetch

Is Alessandro Bastoni leaving Inter? This summer, more than ever before, it could happen. The Italian defender is said to be the key to Inter’s upcoming summer transfer window, the star player set to be sold in order to strengthen Chivu’s squad for the 2026/2027 season.
This is according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, which suggests an end to the long-standing relationship between Bastoni and Inter is becoming increasingly plausible. In short, it would be him, rather than Thuram, that the club intends to sell to raise funds to reinvest in the transfer market.