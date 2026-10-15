'My desire has changed' - Sir Gareth Southgate rules out Premier League return as former England boss explains why he walked away from football

Having also guided his country to the Euro 2020 showpiece, the veteran coach admitted that the relentless scrutiny towards the end of his international tenure ultimately drained his enjoyment of the game.

Asked whether he would consider a return to managing in the Premier League on The Amol Rajan Connection, Southgate said: "I don't see a scenario where I do that."

Explaining how his passion for the sport faded to the point where he rarely watches matches, he continued: "Towards the end of my time with England, I stopped enjoying, at the very least for a period, the wins keep you going. By the end, I didn't even enjoy the wins for any longer than a couple of minutes. So, I've hardly watched football.

"I went to the FA Cup final to see my team, Crystal Palace, win their first trophy. I've not been to a football ground since. So my sort of desire to be involved in football has changed."