Beyond the dugout, the battle for the Championship Player of the Season is equally fierce. Coventry’s promotion charge is reflected in the nominations, with goalkeeper Carl Rushworth making the cut. He is joined by Middlesbrough’s midfield engine Hayden Hackney, Millwall attacker Femi Azeez, and Swansea City’s clinical forward Zan Vipotnik, who has remarkably netted 20 goals for the 15th-placed Swans.

The youth categories are packed with rising stars. Leicester City’s Jordan James, Sheffield United’s Sydie Peck, and Derby County’s Bobby Clark make up a talent-heavy midfield shortlist for the Young Player of the Season. Stoke City’s 20-year-old defensive prodigy Ashley Phillips is also in the running for the prize.