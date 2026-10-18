'If you need a player there, you need Flo!' – Andoni Iraola hails record-breaking Liverpool star

Speaking to the media, Iraola explained why Wirtz is the ideal playerto breakdown opposition teams playing with ten men inside their own penalty area. "If you need a player there, you need Flo," Iraola declared.

"There’s very few spaces, small pockets, time on the ball, some delicate things you have to find because Brentford defend the box really, really well."

"You need players like Flo, like Rio [Ngumoha], like Victor, who can make the difference."